Mostly sunny and breezy for your Wednesday.

TODAY: Temperatures will be mild once again as we head into the middle of the week with highs near 50 degrees. We will have breezy conditions once again out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Winds will be increasing as we head into the overnight hours, especially in Western Montana. High Wind Watches are in effect as we could see gusts to 60+ mph. We will have some clouds building back into the area overnight. The temperatures will stay mild in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will continue to warm as we head towards the end of next week. Highs will be in the lower 50s to near 60 degrees as we will flirt with record highs. We will be under mostly sunny skies to start and then have increasing cloud cover into the evening. The winds will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

FRIDAY: A little bit cooler as we head towards the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. There will be mostly cloudy conditions and we do run the possibility for some wintry precipitation. Minor snow accumulations likely in the upper elevations. Winds will take a turn to come out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will become mild once again as head into this weekend. Highs will be topping out on either side of 50 degrees. We will also be under mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with no threat for precipitation in the area. The winds will switch to the Southwest again and become breezy at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

MONDAY: We will be mostly cloudy heading into the start of next week. There is a good chance for precipitation heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Trending colder as we head towards next Tuesday with highs right around the freezing mark. We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for snow showers with light accumulations during the morning. Winds will take a turn to come out of the North at 5-15 mph.