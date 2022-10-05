Mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday

A LAKE WIND ADVIOSRY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8am Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few showers around, mainly in locations east of a line from Havre to Lewistown, as a cold front passes through our area. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers around, mainly during the morning and mainly in locations east of a line from Havre to Lewistown, as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions from Friday through Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On Friday, highs are going to be in the 60s. Highs are then going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s this weekend and on Monday, with Monday being the warmest day. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday as a strong cold front passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of lingering rain and snow showers on Wednesday as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on these two days than it is going to be over the next several days as highs are going to be in the 40s in many locations. A hard freeze is also expected Tuesday night as lows are going to be in the 20s in many locations.