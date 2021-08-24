Mostly Sunny and Cooler on Tuesday

It is going to be chilly tonight in central and western Montana as lows are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Some areas of frost are also possible tonight in the higher elevations, so if you do have any sensitive plants/vegetation, make sure you cover them up or bring them inside. There is also a Frost Advisory in effect from 3am until 9am tomorrow for western Montana. We are also going to have mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions tonight in central and western Montana. Breezy conditions are also expected this evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

In eastern Montana, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be cool and breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and cooler temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect from 10am until 7pm tomorrow for Fort Peck Lake.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the evening and generally in south-central Montana, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance continues to work its way through our area. The high temperatures on these two days are also going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as we are going to be in between disturbances. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday as another disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Friday to Saturday as highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy Friday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid 70s in most locations on Sunday, and the upper 70s and low 80s in most locations on Monday.