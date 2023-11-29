Mostly sunny and cooler on Wednesday

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Great Falls area, but the wind will gradually get weaker as the night goes on.

For tomorrow, we are going to have nice weather once again as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and just a little breeze as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Thursday. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also just going to be a light breeze around on Thursday.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions east of the Divide. Along and west of the Divide, some snow showers are possible on Friday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

Snow is then likely on Saturday along and west of the Continental Divide as well as around the Helena area (especially in the mountains around Helena) as a disturbance passes through our area. A little rain may also mix in with this snow at times in the lower elevations. East of the Divide in north-central Montana, some scattered snow and rain showers are possible on Saturday, especially in the mountains. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

On Sunday and Monday, a mix of snow and rain is likely along and west of the Continental Divide; there are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around the Helena area (especially in the mountains); and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana (especially in the mountains) as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday, and the 40s on Monday.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.

The wind is also going to be a major nuisance this weekend and early next week as widespread gusty to strong winds are expected. Sustained wind speeds in most locations are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Per usual, even stronger wind is expected along the Rocky Mountain Front, where gusts may exceed 60 mph at times. Also, this wind is going to be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations.