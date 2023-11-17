Mostly sunny and mild on Friday and Saturday

We are going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be gusty tonight as wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be a bit breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

For tomorrow and Saturday, we are going to have beautiful fall weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. The wind is also not going to be too strong on these two days, although it is still going to be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow, especially during the PM hours and especially in the mountains and around the Helena area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Cooler temperatures are also expected on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Monday and Tuesday as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s on Monday and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Tuesday. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some snow on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, especially in central and western Montana, as a storm system impacts our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and mostly to partly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving. It is also going to be cold on these two days as highs are only going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.