Mostly sunny and mild through Friday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a slight chance of rain/snow showers in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to begin to build back into our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Mild temperatures are also expected on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on these three days in some areas (especially along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow and rain around on Saturday, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Cut Bank/Fort Benton/Great Falls/Helena/Lewistown areas, as a cold front works its way through our area. Light snow accumulations are also possible in locations that see some of this snow. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday.

It is also going to be colder on Saturday than it is going to be for the next three days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this is going to be a cold wind as it is going to be coming out of the west-northwest.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning as Saturday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 30s.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected for Christmas Day on Monday as well as the first day of Kwanzaa on Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up a little bit early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s on Monday, and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Tuesday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.