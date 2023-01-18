Mostly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few areas of fog around. There are also going to be some isolated snow showers around tonight, generally along the Hi-Line from Hill County over to Valley County, and up to an inch of new snow accumulation is possible. Roads are also going to be slippery in some areas tonight, so please be careful when driving.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few areas of fog around during the morning. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around on Thursday, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains between Great Falls and Helena, as a disturbance passes through our area. In locations that do see some snow on Thursday, light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s. It is also going to be breezy in a lot of locations on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on Friday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with some scattered rain and snow showers around during the evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around Saturday night and Sunday (especially Sunday morning) as this storm system passes through our area. As of right now, a coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

It is also going to be windy in portions of central and north-central Montana on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Sunday in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, the wind is going to be coming out of the southwest on Saturday and the west-northwest on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Saturday and Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 20s and 30s.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.