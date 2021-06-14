Mostly Sunny and Very Hot Today and Tomorrow

Record heat is possible today and tomorrow as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s in most locations, and these high temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees above average for this time of year. In western and west-central Montana, today is going to be the hotter day of these two days. In east-central and eastern Montana, tomorrow is going to be the hotter day of these two days.

There are also several heat headlines in effect for today and tomorrow due to this heat as there is a Heat Advisory in effect for east-central Montana from 8am today until 8pm tomorrow; there is a Heat Advisory in effect for eastern Montana for the entire day today; and there is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Montana from 9am tomorrow through midnight on Wednesday.

Basically, try and limit your time outdoors today and tomorrow, and if you do have to be outside at all, make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or AC.

There are also going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around today and tomorrow, generally between 4pm and midnight, as a few disturbances pass through our area. With any thunderstorms that do pop up today/tomorrow, brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning are possible. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow and mainly clear skies tonight.

In western and west-central Montana, the wind is not going to be a huge issue today, tonight, or tomorrow morning, but it is going to be windy/breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. In east-central and eastern Montana, it is going to be windy today, tonight, and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 10am until 9pm today, and there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for eastern Montana from 9am tomorrow through midnight on Wednesday as critical fire weather conditions are possible since it is going to be hot, dry, and windy.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be a lot more comfortable than the temperatures today and tomorrow are going to be as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be windy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also possible on Wednesday since it is going to be warm, windy, and dry.

On Saturday, a storm system is going to begin to approach our area so we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday as this storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Saturday to Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on both Saturday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.