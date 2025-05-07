Mostly sunny and warm for the rest of the week

We had nice weather today and this nice weather will be sticking around for the rest of the week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather!

Tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies in most locations, but it will be partly cloudy in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s, and there is going to be a little breeze around tonight in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. It is also going to be breezy in a lot of areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and the strongest wind tomorrow is going to be in northeastern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

A disturbance will then bring gusty winds to our area on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Thursday in central Montana and in northeastern Montana, but most locations will remain dry. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and a wide range of temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to range from the mid 60s near the Divide to the mid 80s in northeastern Montana.

On Friday, we are going to have fabulous weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend as we are going to have increasing clouds, just a little breeze, and summer-like temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. Most locations are also going to be dry on Saturday, but some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day in central Montana.

An upper-level trough will then bring cooler and wetter weather to our area as we head into Sunday and next week. On Sunday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon/evening, as a cold front begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

It is going to continue to be warm on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. We are then going to have a wide range of temperatures on Monday as highs are going to range from the upper 50s near the Divide to the upper 70s in northeastern Montana. It is then going to be cooler for everyone on Tuesday as highs are going to be back in the 50s and 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.