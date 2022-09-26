Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday and Wednesday

We are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions tomorrow and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be really warm for this time of year on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations, and a couple locations may even top out in the low 90s on Wednesday. A few locations may also set a new record high temperature on Wednesday. There is also going to be little to no wind around tomorrow and Wednesday in most locations, but in northeastern Montana, it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

As we head into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather, which means that we are going to have cooler temperatures, more wind, and a chance of showers. On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon/evening. There are then going to be scattered showers around on Friday, especially during the second half of the day, as well as Friday night. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Saturday with a few lingering showers around, especially during the morning and especially in locations east of I-15.

Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is generally going to be coming out of the west, with a more southwesterly direction on Thursday and a more northwesterly direction on Friday. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot on Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 50s and 60s. 60s are then expected for highs on Saturday.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.