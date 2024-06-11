Mostly sunny and warmer with gusty winds on Tuesday

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around along the Hi-Line before midnight. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with little to no wind tonight. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds, with partly to mostly sunny skies during the morning giving way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s. Windy conditions are also expected tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. We are also going to have widespread gusty winds around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Less wind is then expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around on Friday. It is also going to be very warm and breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the 80s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially on Saturday, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. Gusty winds are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have a chance to see some showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.