Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild on Friday

We are going to have gusty winds around tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be breezy tonight and tomorrow in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Outside of the wind, we are going to have pleasant weather tonight and tomorrow. For tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures as lows are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s. We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

We are also going to have pleasant weather on Saturday as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind is also going to be weaker on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow as it is going to be breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) along the Rocky Mountain Front, and it is going to be a bit breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s. We are also going to have increasing wind throughout the day on Sunday, with widespread gusty winds (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph) around during the second half of the day.

There are then going to be scattered areas of precipitation around from Monday afternoon through Tuesday as a storm system passes through our area. This precipitation is initially going to begin as a rain/snow mix, but will changeover to all snow as colder air moves in. Right now, the largest impacts from this storm system are expected to be along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana, including around Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown. Along the Hi-Line and in northeastern Montana, the precipitation is going to be more showery in nature, so it will not be as impactful. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Mild temperatures are also expected on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. It is then going to be a lot colder on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations. A northwesterly breeze is also expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of morning snow showers as this storm system leaves our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Thursday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s on Wednesday, and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Thursday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.