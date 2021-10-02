Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Mild This Weekend

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some isolated rain showers around, generally before midnight, as a weak cold front continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations, and there are going to be some areas of frost around tonight, especially in the higher elevations.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s tomorrow and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. It is also going to be windy tomorrow and Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45+ mph are going to be possible at times. In the plains, it is going to be breezy tomorrow and Sunday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35+ mph are going to be possible at times.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be pretty warm for this time of year on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around Tuesday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Wednesday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers around on Thursday as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers around next Friday as this upper-level trough passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these three days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 70s; highs on Thursday are going to be in the 60s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the 50s.