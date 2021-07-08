Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Warm Tomorrow

As of 9pm, most of the shower and thunderstorm activity is now out of our area, and as we go through the rest of tonight, you can expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with just a couple isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Hazy skies are also expected tonight as some wildfire smoke works its way into our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly along the Hi-Line and in northeastern Montana, as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. Some of the thunderstorms tomorrow may also be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. A couple isolated tornadoes are also possible tomorrow. Hazy skies are also expected tomorrow morning, but the haze should diminish as we go throughout the day. It is also going to be very warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday. The temperatures on Friday are also going to be cooler than they are going to be tomorrow (for most of us) as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in central Montana and the mid to upper 80s in eastern Montana. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Friday afternoon/evening along the Hi-Line and in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very hot this weekend as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday, especially in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies early next week as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Most locations are also going to continue to remain dry early next week, although a couple isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible each day. The temperatures early next week are also going to be cooler than the temperatures this weekend are going to be as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday, especially in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.