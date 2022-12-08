Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy on Thursday

We are going to have gusty winds around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the single digits below zero along the eastern half of the Hi-Line to the mid 20s along the Rocky Mountain Front, with most locations bottoming out in the single digits and teens. Mostly clear skies are also in the forecast for tonight, and there may be a few areas of fog around tonight, especially along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations (some teens around along the eastern half of the Hi-Line). We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph

On Friday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Saturday. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow around on Sunday and Monday, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, as a storm system passes through our area. There are then going to continue to be areas of snow around on Tuesday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system continues to linger near our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these three days.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 20s on Sunday and the teens on Monday. Highs are then going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s on Tuesday.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance of snow in locations east of I-15 as this storm system finally begins to depart our area. It is also going to be cold on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s.