Mostly sunny, hazy, and warm on Thursday

Hazy skies are expected for the rest of this week and this weekend due to smoke from wildfires burning throughout the western U.S. and Canada. This haze is mainly going to be aloft in the atmosphere, so the air quality for the most part will just be in the “moderate” category, but at times, the air quality may be “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. This haze will also cause the visibility to be reduced.

We are going to have decreasing clouds this evening and tonight with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around before midnight. A few areas of patchy fog may also develop later on tonight. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains). It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night and Friday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Friday. It is also going to be a little cooler on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some locations on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful summer weather on Saturday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, little to no wind, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s. On Sunday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains and around Helena, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be hot on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

There are then going to be a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, generally during the PM hours, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a few more disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to continue to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.