Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy in some areas on Thursday

We have had beautiful weather again today with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, little to no wind, and mild temperatures for this time of year! High pressure will continue to be in complete control of our weather through Friday, which means this nice weather is going to stick around for the remainder of the work week.

Tonight will be clear and chilly as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in a few areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and dry. Friday is then going to be partly cloudy and dry, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. It is also going to be mild tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry, just a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as some moisture begins to return to the state. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around Saturday night and Sunday, generally during the morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. It will be mostly cloudy Sunday morning, but the skies will clear out some as the day goes on.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will continue to be gusty on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. There is then going to be little to no wind around on Sunday. It is also going to continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, with Saturday being the warmer day.

On Monday, it is going to be partly cloudy and mild as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There are also going to be a few rain and snow showers around on Monday, generally during the evening and generally in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana, as a storm system begins to approach our area.

Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday, potentially mixing in with some rain at times, as this storm system passes through the state. It is also going to be cooler on Tuesday as highs are going to be back in the 30s in most spots. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there are going to be some scattered snow showers around, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as the storm system departs the state. It is also going to be cool on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s in most spots.