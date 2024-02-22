Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy on Thursday

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations from 11am Friday until 5am Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight, initially along the Rocky Mountain Front and then in portions of the plains.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected tomorrow and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be very windy on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and we are going to have gusty winds around on Friday in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. Also, the wind for the next two days will be coming out of the west or the southwest in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains and along portions of the Hi-Line. It is also going to continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations on Saturday, and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday.

It is also going to be very windy this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible, especially on Sunday. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be windy on Sunday in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Also, the wind this weekend will continue to come out of the west or southwest in most locations.

A cold front is then going to pass through our area on Monday, so we are going to have mostly cloudy skies and there are going to be areas of precipitation around throughout the day. This precipitation will initially be in the form of rain, but this rain will mix in with and switchover to snow as colder air works its way into our area.

We are also going to have gusty to strong winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and this wind will cause there to be areas of blowing snow around. A wide range of temperatures is also expected on Monday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, and for many locations, these highs will occur early in the morning, with falling temperatures throughout the day.

It is then going to be chilly on Tuesday as the temperatures are going to be in the 0s and -0s Tuesday morning and are only going to warm up into the teens and 20s during the afternoon. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a chance of snow, especially during the morning, as Monday’s storm system leaves our area.