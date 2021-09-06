Mostly Sunny, Mostly Dry, and Very Warm This Week

We are going to have mainly clear skies tonight with a little bit of haze around. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected this evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine during the morning and increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Hazy skies are also expected tomorrow, especially in south-central and southwestern Montana. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. Smoky/hazy skies and less than ideal air quality are also expected on these two days. It is also going to be hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around Wednesday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also possible on Wednesday and Thursday since it is going to be breezy, hot, and dry.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on these two days than it is going to be over the next few days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Sunday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.