Mostly sunny, not as hazy, and pleasant temperatures on Friday

Widespread haze is expected this evening and tonight, but this haze will diminish some in the northern half of the state as we go through the night as a cold front brings some cleaner air into our area. For tomorrow, it is still going to be hazy, but it is not going to be as hazy as it was today. The air quality is also going to be in the “moderate” or “good” category in most locations tonight and tomorrow.

Outside of the haze, we are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight and mostly to mainly sunny skies tomorrow morning. The cloud cover is then going to increase later on tomorrow as a disturbance begins to approach our area, and the cloud cover is going to diminish from west to east tomorrow night as this disturbance leaves our area.

Tomorrow evening and early tomorrow night, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area as this disturbance passes through. A lot of this precipitation is going to break apart as it crosses the Continental Divide though, so only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in north-central Montana tomorrow evening and tomorrow night.

We are also going to have refreshingly cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. We are then going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas tomorrow as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be very warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s, with Saturday being the warmer day. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. It is then going to be very hot and a bit breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 90s in a lot of locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in locations around and west of I-15, as a cold front approaches our area.

There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, generally along the Hi-Line, as this cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a gusty westerly/southwesterly breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations.