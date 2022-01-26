Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures Wednesday and Thursday

We are going to have gusty winds around this evening and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the plains, while wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, generally after midnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with just a few isolated snow and rain showers around during the daylight hours. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow in east-central and eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. For the rest of central Montana, there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Seasonable temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected in most locations, although locations in and immediately adjacent to the Little Belt Mountains and the Snowies may receive up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, and partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are expected from Friday through Sunday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. On Thursday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in many locations. It is then going to be mild Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the low 50s. We are also going to have breezy conditions Thursday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Windy conditions are then expected Friday and this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the 30s in most locations, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 20s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.