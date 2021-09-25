Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Breezy This Weekend

We are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend and on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures this weekend and on Monday are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy this weekend and on Monday, especially during the PM hours and especially in north-central Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. This wind coupled with low relative humidity and warm temperatures is also going to create elevated fire weather conditions over the next few days. Also, some haze and smoke is going to return to our area on Sunday and Monday, and it is possible at times that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

On Tuesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly during the evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around Tuesday night as this storm system passes through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Wednesday, generally during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Tuesday and Wednesday as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.