Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler with a few snow/rain showers on Wednesday

Another pleasant November day today with partly to mostly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures for this time of year.

There are going to be a few rain and snow showers around tonight and tomorrow, especially in the mountains and in central Montana and generally between midnight and noon, as a disturbance passes through our area. In the mountains that see snow, a coating to an inch or two of accumulation is possible through tomorrow evening. In the lower elevations that see snow, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Minimal impacts are expected to the roads, but a few slick spots are possible in the higher elevations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and mostly to partly cloudy skies (via decreasing clouds) tomorrow. A few patchy areas of fog are also possible later tonight and tomorrow morning.

Lows tonight are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County, the wind will diminish as the night goes on. Along the Hi-Line (east of Glacier County) and in eastern portions of north-central Montana, it is going to be a bit breezy later on tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in central and eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these two days, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. There still won’t be much wind on Thursday, but gusty winds will return on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. There will also be some fog around Thursday morning and Friday morning.

This weekend will feature pretty nice weather. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Widespread gusty winds are expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. Breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A significant pattern change to much cooler and possibly wetter conditions is expected next week. Highs will likely drop down into the 20s and 30s as we approach Thanksgiving, and there will be some chances for snow, especially in the mountains. If you will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, make sure you keep a close eye on the weather forecast! We will continue to keep you updated throughout the week on the forecasted changes for next week.