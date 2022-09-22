Much needed rain and windy conditions for our Thursday forecast.

TODAY: We will see mostly overcast skies across the area today and will be dealing with moderate rain showers in the area. Embedded thunderstorms and flash flooding are also possible. Temperatures will continue to stay below average with most highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows for tonight will be cool in the lower to upper 40s. We will have decreasing clouds and tapering rain showers during the overnight hours. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see temperatures get back into the mid 60s to mid 70s as we head into the end of the work week. We will see mostly sunny skies with some increased clouds into the evening hours. It will be a windy day in store for us out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be seeing continued fall-like conditions as we head into the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday in the lower to upper 60s and highs on Sunday in the low to mid 70s. We will have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and there will be scattered showers in the area throughout the day. As for Sunday, we look to be more pleasant under most sunny skies. The wind on Saturday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. On Sunday, we will have a lighter Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We will continue to stay warm as we head into next Monday with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We will also be under mostly sunny skies. The wind won't be too much of a factor with a light 5 mph breeze.

TUESDAY: We will see temperatures remaining on the warm side with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will once again be seeing mostly sunny skies across the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued above average temperatures are in play once again as we head into the middle of next week. Highs will once again be in the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will be perdominant once again. We will have a light breeze around 5 mph.