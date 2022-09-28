Near record high temps for the middle of the week.

TODAY: Continued above average temperatures are in play once again as we head into this afternoon. Highs will be ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected to start the day with increased clouds in the afternoon. We will have a light breeze out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increased clouds are expected in Western Montana tonight with mostly clear skies in the Eastern part of the state. Low temperatures will get down into the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be mostly calm.

TOMORROW: High temperatures will drop a little bit heading into tomorrow as we look to top out in the low to mid 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. There will be scattered pop up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have increasing clouds on Friday and will wind up overcast heading into the afternoon. There will also be moderate rain showers for the afternoon and evening. The wind will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: High temperatures for Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with highs a little bit warmer on Sunday in the 60s and 70s. We will see mostly overcast conditions with moderate rain showers for Saturday, but it will be mostly sunny and dry to wrap up the weekend. The wind for both days of the weekend will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We will be right around average as we head into the start of next week with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Next Tuesday is shaping up to be another nice day with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s once again. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will also see winds that are mostly calm.