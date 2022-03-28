Near record warmth today in some locations.

TODAY: We will start with warm temperatures for today with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Approaching record highs in some locations. There will be mostly cloudy skies for most of today with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible in the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: For tonight, we will see rapidly dropping temperatures as a cold front sinks its way into our area with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see precipitation switch over to some sleet and snow showers with light accumulations possible. Winds will shift to come from the North and pick up at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area to start tomorrow with clearing skies into the afternoon. We will see a breeze continuing out of the North at 10-20 mph. The temperatures will get back into the low to mid 40s as we head into the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will get back to above average as we head into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the area and remain dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be cooling as we head into Thursday with highs winding up in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. There will be mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for showers across the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. Winds will switch to the Northwest during the evening hours.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s to low 50s as we head into the end of the week. We will also remain mostly cloudy as there will be continued scattered rain showers throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s for both days of the weekend as we trend slightly warmer. Winds will be out of the Southwest for both Saturday and Sunday with sustained winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. As far as cloud cover is concerned, we will be mostly cloudy and there are a few chances for rain showers.