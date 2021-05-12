Nice Spring Weather Tomorrow

There are going to be a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds with a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally in eastern Montana, as this disturbance leaves our area. Another disturbance is then going to provide us with a chance to see a few more rain showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow night and Thursday. Now even though some showers are possible over the next few days, not much precipitation is expected as most locations are going to receive less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation, although some isolated locations may pick up a quarter of an inch of precipitation.

The high temperatures are also going to continue to warm up some over the next couple of days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid 60s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s. The low temperatures are going to be warming up over the next couple of nights as well as lows tonight are going to be in the mid 30s, and lows tomorrow night are going to be in the mid 40s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Friday as a storm system begins to impact our area. Saturday is then going to have a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms as this storm system continues to impact our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s, and lows are going to be in the mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 70s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms next Tuesday as the next storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on Tuesday than it is going to be on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s.