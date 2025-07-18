Nice weather on Friday!

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for a lot of north-central Montana and part of northeastern Montana until 10pm Thursday.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight east of I-15 in north-central Montana. A few of these thunderstorms will be severe with damaging winds (up to 65 mph) and/or large hail (up to 2”). We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with patchy fog around after midnight. Lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild/warm on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and the warmest temperatures are going to be in the Helena area.

This weekend will be a nice one as we are going to have partly cloudy skies with just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the eastern half of the Hi-Line and in the mountains. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Unsettled weather returns for next week as we are going to have daily chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Tuesday features the best chance of precipitation. The temperatures are also going to cool back down next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Monday, and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is also going to be a little breeze around Monday through Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.