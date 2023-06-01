Nice weather on Thursday, then rainy and cool on Friday

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for portions of eastern Montana from 12pm/3pm Thursday until 12am/6am Saturday. Flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

As we go through the rest of the work week, an upper-level trough near the Gulf of Alaska is going to strengthen and slowly shift towards the southeast. This upper-level trough is going to provide us with a moist and unstable southwesterly/southerly flow aloft, which is going to allow multiple disturbances to impact our area, with each disturbance bringing a round of showers & storms to our area. This trough will weaken a bit this weekend, which will allow the coverage of precipitation to gradually decrease and the temperatures to warm back up.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a little breeze in spots tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually transition into a larger area of stratiform rain tomorrow night in central and eastern Montana. There is then going to be widespread rain around on Friday in central and north-central Montana and this rain will persist through the afternoon, while scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in eastern Montana later in the day. Some of the rain that falls tomorrow night and Friday may also be heavy at times, which could lead to some minor flooding, and because of that, a good chunk of central Montana is under a slight risk to see excessive rainfall.

It is also going to be a lot cooler on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, there are going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15, as Friday’s disturbance lingers around our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance impacts our area. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be on Friday and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 70s on Monday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. We are also going to have mild temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.