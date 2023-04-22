Nice weather returns for the weekend

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Milk River in Valley County until next week. Flooding is currently occurring in this area.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for part of Phillips County and part of Valley County until 12pm Sunday. Flooding due to snowmelt is currently occurring.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated snow showers around before midnight. Some patchy areas of fog may also develop tonight in portions of central and north-central Montana. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with just a couple isolated rain and snow showers around. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations tomorrow, and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance approaches our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around on Tuesday as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

It is also going to be cool on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to briefly be in control of our weather. It is also going to feel nice outside on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be areas of rain and snow around on Thursday as a storm system begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers on Friday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday.

It is also going to be cooler on these two days than it is going to be for most of next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.