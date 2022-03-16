Not as cold today with highs in the 40s.

TODAY: We will see partly cloudy conditions today and there will be scattered showers for North-Central Montana this afternoon. The temperatures will stay on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

TONIGHT: We will have cool conditions tonight but won’t be too cold as we will bottom out in the low 30s to low 40s. We will have clearing conditions as the chance for scattered showers dissipate. Winds will die down a little temporarily out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly sunny skies for our St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s as we continue to stay mild. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions as we head into the end of the week as high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The winds will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay mild as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and in the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy conditions for both days of the weekend. There will be some scattered showers in the forecast on Sunday. The winds will also remain out of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday around 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will remain mild on either side of 50 degrees. The winds will be in effect once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will be under mostly sunny conditions to start next week with lingering showers during the morning hours.

TUESDAY: We will continue the mild trend as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.