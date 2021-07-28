Not as Hot With a Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms Over the Next Few Days

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., smoky and/or hazy skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in Montana. With this smoke in the air, the air quality is likely going to continue to be in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categories for the foreseeable future, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect until at least 9am tomorrow morning for a decent chunk of Montana as the air quality tonight is likely going to be in the “unhealthy” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categories for much of the state.

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around as a disturbance begins to work its way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see a few more scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow as this disturbance works its way out of our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

For tonight, it is going to be warm as lows are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. A Heat Advisory also remains in effect until midnight tonight for central Montana, and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until midnight tonight for eastern Montana. The temperatures tomorrow are then going to be a bit cooler than they were today as highs are going to range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s, and these cooler temperatures are courtesy of a cool front that is going to pass through our area this evening. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight and tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. In central Montana, it is going to be a little breezy this evening and early tonight as a cool front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as another disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM rain showers and thunderstorms on both Friday and Saturday. There are then going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around Sunday afternoon/evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

It is also going to continue to be hot on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. Mild nights are also expected from Wednesday night through Sunday night as lows are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday in eastern Montana; on Saturday in central Montana; and on Saturday and Sunday along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms next Monday and Tuesday as a couple stronger disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. It is also going to be a little breezy in spots on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.