One last day in the 90's before a cool down heading into the weekend.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Temperatures will be anywhere from the low to mid 90’s. Winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph but picking up to 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph later in the afternoon. We will increase in cloud cover as we head towards the afternoon and there will be showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours primarily in Southwestern Montana. Winds could gust higher during this time. Some storms may be severe.

TONIGHT: It will be a little cooler tonight with lows ranging from the upper 50’s to low 60’s. There will be some chances for lingering showers and storms overnight before we clear out Friday morning. Winds will remain breezy out of the Southwest.

TOMORROW: We do look to cool off in terms of temperature into the mid 80’s. There are some chances for morning showers and thunderstorms. We will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest from 10-15 mph with gusts anywhere from 20-30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, temperatures continue to look as if we are heading for a cooling trend. The highs for most of our viewing area look to be anywhere from the upper 70’s to low 80’s for both days. Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions for most of the weekend. Biggest chance for some rain will be Saturday afternoon with pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The main story right now looks to be the winds which will be breezy out of the West for both days anywhere from 25-40 mph.

MONDAY: The cooling trend looks to continue as we head into the start of the work week. High temperatures look to be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds out of the North at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy for a duration of the day with the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm followed up a clearing out in the evening hours.

TUESDAY: Clear skies to start the day then becoming mostly cloudy to overcast as the day moves on. Temperatures will be cooler once again but not as cool as Monday hanging around the 80-degree mark. Winds will be steady out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start the day. We do look to warm back up at this point with temperatures nearing the upper 80’s to the 90-degree mark. Winds also will die down and be calm out of the West at 5-10 mph.