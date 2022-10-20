One last day of above average temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: We will see continued warm and dry conditions as we head into this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the lower to upper 70s. We will once again be under mostly sunny skies with some increased clouds into the afternoon. The winds will be picking up out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see low temperatures tonight in the 30s and 40s. We will see continued overcast conditions along with isolated showers throughout the area. An isolated shower is also possible. The wind will die down and be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week with showers that are more widespread in the forecast. As for the temps, we will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see temperatures cooling off a bit as we head into the weekend. Highs for both Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s and highs on Sunday will be in the 30s and 40s. We will also be seeing rain showers on Saturday and Sunday as we will be mostly overcast throughout the weekend. Some sleet and snow may also mix in the upper elevations. The wind will be out of the North for both days of the weekend around 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: We will see continued cool temperatures with most of our highs in the lower to upper 40s to start off next week. We will also see mostly cloudy skies continuing with lingering rain and snow showers possible. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Continuing to stay on the cold side heading into next Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again and there will be scattered rain and snow showers throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and staying cool as we head into the middle of next week. Our highs will be in the lower to upper 40s with scattered rain and snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.