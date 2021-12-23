One last day of mild temperatures before a cold front this evening.

TODAY: High temperatures will stay mild in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. There will be mostly cloudy across our area and there will be scattered rain and snow showers. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see some building cloud cover heading into tonight. There will be snow showers as a cold front brings a line of precipitation into our area. We will see temperatures much colder in the single digits and teens. Winds will die down in Western Montana but pick up in Eastern Montana with gusts of 30-40 mph.

TOMORROW: The temperatures will start to plunge as we head into the start of the weekend for Christmas Eve. The highs will be in the teens and 20s. We will also have mostly cloudy conditions with a chance for scattered showers. The winds, however, will die down and be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Very frigid temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs for Christmas Day will be in the single digits while temperatures on Sunday struggle to get above 0 with many highs in the negative single digits. There will be some chances for snow showers on Christmas Day and for Sunday as we will be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be strong but will shift to be out of the Northeast at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying bitter cold to start off the work week. Highs in the negative single digits. We will be under mostly overcast conditions and there is a chance for scattered snow showers. The winds will be light out of the North around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Bitter cold temperatures heading into next Tuesday with highs for many in the negative single digits. Some breaks in the cloud cover are possible but there is a risk for scattered snow showers. We will also have light Northerly winds around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The bitter cold temperatures continue as we head into the middle of next week with highs only in the negative teens. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind, however, will continue to not be a big factor as we will be light and variable.