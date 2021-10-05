One last day of Summer temperatures as we approach record temperatures.

Today
Widespread haze after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Widespread haze before 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Columbus Day
A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.