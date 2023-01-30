One more day of bitter cold temperatures for our Monday.

TODAY: We can expect to stay bitter cold heading into the start of next week with highs only in the positive and negative single digits. Mostly sunny skies can be expected throughout the area with scattered snow showers in the morning and early afternoon. We will see winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see cold temperatures tonight in the single digits and teens. We will see scattered cloud cover with an isolated snow shower possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Heading into tomorrow, we will see improved highs topping out in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s. We will see a return of the cloud cover with isolated snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid 20s to the mid 30s heading into the middle of the week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into Thursday. The high temperatures will continue to become milder as we look to top out in the mid 30s to the mid 40s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Heading into the end of the week, we will stay mild with our highs in the 30s and 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wins will be a factor once again out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will stay mild for both days of the weekend. We will see high temperatures in the mid 30s to the mid 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days. As for the winds, we will continue to stay breezy out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph for Saturday and Sunday.