One more day of cool temperatures Tuesday before the big warmup.

TONIGHT: We will see diminishing snow showers tonight eventually winding up under mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will have temperatures in the lower to upper teens and low 20s. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies heading into tomorrow with more scattered snow showers for Western and Central Montana. The highs will be in the lower to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies once again for the middle of the week. Scattered rain and snow showers can be expected for Western Montana. We will see temperatures in the lower to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: For Thursday, we will see high temperatures that will continue to get warmer in the mid 40s to the mid 50s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: The warming trend continues heading into the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lower to upper 50s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The temperatures are really going to start to warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 60s. Highs in the 40s and 50s can be expected for the Eastern part of Montana. Scattered showers can be expected in Western Montana for our Saturday as we will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mostly dry conditions under mostly sunny skies can then be expected for Easter Sunday. The winds will be steady out of the Southwest for both days of the weekend at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: For next Monday, we look to have temperatures well above average for this time of year in the lower to upper 60s and low 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.