One more day of frigid temperatures and moderate snowfall.

TODAY: Continued overcast conditions are expected as we head into today. We will see additional snow as well with about 3-6 inches of snowfall expected. We will remain bitter cold with highs in the teens for many of us. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be bitter tonight with lows on either side of the 0-degree mark. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a couple scattered snow showers. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see decreasing cloud cover heading into tomorrow as we will wind up under mostly sunny skies. Our temperatures, however, will remain cold with highs in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will see more sunshine as we head into the end of the week as we will be under mostly sunny skies. We will, however, keep the cold temperatures with highs only in the lower to upper 20s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a return of the cloud cover for the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking to be under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated snow shower is possible for the day on Sunday. As far as the temperatures are concerned, we will be in the lower to upper 20s both days as we remain cold. The wind will also be consistent for both Saturday and Sunday with winds light and out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 20s as we stay below average heading into the start of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with a wind that ais out of the West around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see temperatures in the mid 20s to the low 30s as we head into next Tuesday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.