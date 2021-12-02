One more day of mild and breezy conditions.

TODAY: A cold front will make its way in for tonight. High temperatures will occur during the morning hours in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees but will drop throughout the day. Windy to start the day in far Western parts of our area out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph then decreasing winds into the afternoon. We look to be under mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Much colder tonight on the back edge of a cold front. Lows making it down to the upper 20s and low 30s. The winds will be light and out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph. We will be under mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: Much cooler after the cold front moves through as highs only look to get into the mid 30s. Mostly sunny conditions to start but there will be some increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds won’t be as strong and for the most part will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions look to trend colder heading into the weekend. However, it will be colder on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday and the 30s on Sunday. We will have mostly cloudy conditions as well. There is a disturbance Saturday night into Sunday that will bring some accumulating snow into our area. A few inches are possible at this time. As for the winds, we will be breezy Saturday night but Sunday will feature winds that are light and variable.

MONDAY: High temperatures to start next week look to be in the 30s. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions and there is a chance for scattered rain/snow showers. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Trending colder as we head into next Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the board. We look to be under partly skies throughout the viewing area as we will finally get some good breaks of sun. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head towards the middle of next week. There is no major threat for precipitation at this time. The temperatures are expected to be average for this time of year with highs mostly in the upper 30s. Winds will become breezy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.