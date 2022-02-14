One more day of mild temperatures for Valentine's Day

TODAY: We will be mostly cloudy today across the area. The chance for precipitation grows as we head past sunset hours. We will also be mild with high temperatures in the low 40s to low 50s. Colder in Eastern Montana with highs in the 30s. Winds will be light out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will start off the precipitation tonight as rain showers but then transition over to snow as we head into the overnight hours and colder air sinks into the area. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: Trending colder as we head towards next Tuesday with highs right around the freezing mark. We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for snow showers. Accumulations of around 1-3 inches ar3 expected for areas of Western and Central Montana. Higher amounts likely in the upper elevations. Winds will take a turn to come out of the North at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain close to average for this time of year in the mid 30s. We will be under mostly overcast conditions throughout the day with scattered snow showers and additional light accumulations possible. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warming back up a little bit as we head towards next Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the viewing area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

FRIDAY: Staying mild and above average for the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with some clearing as we head into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy conditions for the day on Saturday and then some mostly cloudy skies as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will stay well above average with highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and in the mid 40s on Sunday. We will, however, see decreasing temperatures as we head into Sunday afternoon. The winds will be strong on Saturday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph. Lighter winds for Sunday out of the West at 5-15 mph.