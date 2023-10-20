One more day of nice fall weather before changes arrive

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. For tomorrow, we are going to have very nice fall weather once again as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, not much wind, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the nice weather tomorrow, because tomorrow is the last really nice day of weather that we are going to have until potentially November.

On Sunday, changes begin to arrive. First off, it is going to be cloudier as we are going to have mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. It is also going to be cooler on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow in a lot of locations as highs are going to range from the upper 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures in central and northeastern Montana. Precipitation is also going to begin to return to our area on Sunday as there are going to be a few showers around during the morning, and rain showers are likely during the afternoon and evening, especially in north-central Montana.

Rain and mountain snow showers are then likely Sunday night and Monday (generally during the morning) as Sunday’s storm system continues to work its way through our area. Snow levels are also going to be dropping as we go through Sunday night and will likely at least be as low as 5000 feet by Monday morning, which means that a few lower elevation locations may see some snow mix in with the rain. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday. It is also going to be a lot colder on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially along the Hi-Line. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be more scattered snow and rain showers around on Wednesday as another storm system begins to pass through our area. We are also going to have overcast skies and cold temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For Thursday and Friday, we are going to continue to remain in a cold and wet weather pattern. Highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s, and these high temperatures are well below average for this time of year. There are also going to be some scattered snow showers around on these two days, and a little rain may mix in with this snow at times, especially in central Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days.