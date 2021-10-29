One more day of temperatures in the 60s and windy conditions.

Today

A 20 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 33. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.