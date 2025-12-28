One more frigid night ahead, then gradual warm-up begins

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Remaining snow showers this afternoon largely look to be done by this evening. The Winter Weather Advisories will end around 6 pm tonight. A few localized snow squalls across portions of Central and Southwest Montana. This activity wanes over the next few hours as what little daytime heating is occurring diminishes.

Upper level troughing associated with both a Pacific and Canadian cold front continues to progress eastward through the remainder of the day, finally exiting tonight. Cold temperatures are expected to remain in place overnight tonight into early Sunday, with areas between Cut Bank and Harlem most likely to see the coldest wind chills.

Expect partly to mostly skies tonight with low temperatures below zero and in the single digits between -10 and 5 degrees. Wind chills could be as low as -35 degrees below zero. Wind gusts are expected up to 40 mph, mainly in Northeastern and Eastern portions.

The Cold Weather Advisories will end between 10 PM this evening through 11 AM Sunday. Brief extensions to the Cold Weather Advisories may be necessary.

Sunday, expect sunny and mainly dry conditions, with increasing cloud cover towards the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures are expected to jump up into the 20s for around the I-15 corridor, with high temperatures in the single digits for portions along the Hi-line and in the Northeast. Expect mainly 5 to 15 mph winds with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph around the Rocky Mountain Front.

Upper-level ridging moves in from the west, helping temperatures to slowly moderate through Tuesday, with dry conditions strongly favored over this time frame. There is a low probability for a brief cold front to move in through the middle of the week to Central portions. Benign conditions are favored otherwise, with little in the way of impactful wind forecasts throughout the upcoming week. Temperatures look to largely remain in the 30s, 40s, and even 50s before dipping again next weekend.

