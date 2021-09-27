One more Summer-like feel to start off the work week.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will be partly cloudy during the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the most part. Most areas will remain dry. Winds will be light and out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are going to vary anywhere from the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be coming out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. We will be under mostly clear skies throughout the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: We will have a wide range of temperatures as a cold front makes its way through the area. Western Montana will be in the 50s and 60s while Eastern Montana stretches into the 80s. The front will also bring some rain to Western Montana which will mix with some sleet and snow in the upper elevations. Total rain amounts around a tenth of an inch. Winds will pick up in the afternoon out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front with high temperatures in the 60s for the most part. The winds will be the story of the day out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. Winds will subside into the evening. We will be clear of any precipitation under mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: We will be a little bit warmer with temperatures hanging right around the 70-degree mark. Once again, we will be under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be breezy in the afternoon out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see a return of cloud cover to wrap up the work week as we will be mostly overcast. There will be a chance for some precipitation into the evening hours with some passing showers. Winds will be light and variable. Temperatures will be cooling back down with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to be mostly tranquil at this point in time. We will be under mostly sunny skies both days and there is no current threat for any precipitation. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and will warm up into the low 70s on Sunday. We will have a bit of a light Easterly breeze for both Saturday and Sunday at around 5-10 mph.