One more warm day today with scattered evening storms.

TODAY: We will keep the highs warm as we go into this afternoon with highs in the lower to upper 70s and low 80s once again. We will see partly cloudy skies once again with scattered thunderstorms later into the afternoon. These storms will be in Southern and Western portions of Montana and once again will be non-severe in nature. The winds will be out of the East at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool down into the mid 40s to mid 50s for our lows. Some scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms are possible for Southern Montana while the Hi-Line stays clear and dry. We will see winds stay breezy out of the East at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see a cooling trend start as we head into the end of the work week with highs getting into the lower to upper 60s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms throughout the day. We will see winds that are light around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: As we head into the weekend, we will continue to trend on the cooler side with highs in the lower to upper 50s and the low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see overcast conditions on Saturday with rain showers while Sunday will present partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the area. We will see the winds that are out of the Southwest around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: We are going to see temperatures in the 50s and 60s as we stay around average for this time of year as we head into the start of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: By next Tuesday, we will see temperatures getting into the lower to upper 60s. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The chance will once again be there for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into the middle of next week, we will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms. The high temperatures will be close to average once again in the lower to upper 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.