One of the warmest days of the year so far on Tuesday

We are going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

Tomorrow is going to be one of the warmest days that we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a few showers and thunderstorms around during the evening, generally in locations around and west of I-15. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter) are also possible tomorrow. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night and Wednesday as a cold front passes through our area. A couple strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow night and Wednesday with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail being the main hazards. Cooler temperatures are also expected on Wednesday as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. We are also going to have gusty winds on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have a chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially along the Hi-Line. We are also going to have below average temperatures and gusty winds around on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, with the strongest wind in locations east of I-15.

We are then going to have nice weather on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, less winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph) and near average temperatures (highs in the 60s).

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be warmer and a bit breezy this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.