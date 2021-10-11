First Winter Storm of the season impacts Southern Montana to start the week

MONDAY: The temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the start of the work week. Winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph. Highs will likely occur during the early morning hours Mondy and slowly decline throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s. This is due to a disturbance that will make its way in and provide us with overcast skies and some rain / snow showers. At some point in the day, we may see a change over to some wintry mix or snow across a large part of our area. Mainly snow in the upper elevations. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected with higher amounts in the mountains and Southern Montana.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will remain cold across the state as lows will be in the 20s. We will continue to deal with snowy conditions in Southwestern Montana. Winds will be breezy out of the North at 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place.

TUESDAY: We will be dealing with some show showers to start off our morning. Snow will shift to the Eastern parts of the state by the afternoon. High temperatures will make it into the low to mid 40s. Some clearing by the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable at around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be a little bit warmer on either side of the 50-degree mark. The winds will pick up in the afternoon at around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will be under mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across our area. We will have overcast conditions with a few snow showers possible in the upper elevations. Winds will be breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Clearing skies into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Warming up to wrap up the end of the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. There will be windy conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25-35 mph. We will have mostly cloudy skies with decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will rebound quite nicely for the weekend as there will be a fall-like feel in the air. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Saturday and will reach into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. There is not any chance for precipitation at this point as we will be under partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. The winds, however will be a big factor out of the Southwest both days at 15-25 mph with gusts between 35-50 mph.