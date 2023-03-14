Next round of wintry weather on Tuesday night and Wednesday

TODAY: We will have cooler temps to the North in the lower to upper 30s while Southern portions of Montana are in the lower to upper 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Rain and upper elevation snow showers are expected by the evening hours. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph with higher gusts just East of the Continental Divide. Winds will die down by mid-afternoon.

TONIGHT: For tonight, we will have temperatures in the 20s and the low 30s. We will see lighter Westerly winds around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: We can expect cooler temperatures for the middle of the week with highs in the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Mostly overcast skies with snow showers can be expected throughout the day. We will see winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We can expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we head into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected with dry conditions. We will see winds that are light and variable around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: For the end of the work week, we will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. High temperatures will once again be in the 20s and 30s. We will see light winds once again around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday followed by increasing clouds and the chance for scattered snow showers in Western Montana for Sunday. As for the temperatures, we will remain consistent with the days prior as we look to top out in the 20s and 30s across the board. We will see light winds on Saturday around 5 mph with the winds picking up out of the Southwest on Sunday around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Our high temperatures to start next week will be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s in Western Montana while Eastern Montana hangs in the 20s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with isolated rain and snow showers possible. The Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.