Partly cloudy and a little cooler on Wednesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

We are going to have diminishing wind tonight in western portions of north-central Montana, and we are going to have gusty winds throughout the night tonight in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible at times. There are also going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. A little snow may also mix in with this rain at times in some lower elevation locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few rain and snow showers around during the morning in northeastern Montana. Mostly dry conditions are expected tomorrow in central and north-central Montana. Gusty winds are also expected tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be a little cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Warmer temperatures are then expected for the end of the work week and this weekend as highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations, and highs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Thursday. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening.

There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy this weekend in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Rain and snow is then likely on Tuesday as a strong storm system begins to pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s on Monday and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Tuesday.